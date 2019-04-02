CHAMPAIGN — Beer will be sold in general seating areas at Illinois sporting events starting in the fall, the university announced Tuesday.

Memorial Stadium and State Farm Center will have concession options in general seating areas, and plans to allow beer sales at baseball and softball games are being finalized. Sales at the final three baseball series this season is a possibility.

"We are continually looking for ways to improve fan engagement and augment our in-game fan experience," Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement. "We have studied the issue extensively and, with the collaboration and support of our colleagues in various offices across campus, we feel now is the right time to add this new element to our game-day experience."

Whitman said the opportunity to buy beer was the top request in a postseason survey sent to football fans.

Illinois will join Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue and Rutgers as Big Ten programs selling beer at football games. More than 50 of 129 FBS programs allow in-stadium alcohol sales. Whitman said schools with public beer sales experience fewer alcohol-related issues.

Illinois has sold alcohol in premium seating areas at football games since 2008 and at men's basketball games since the 2015-16 season. A beer tent in the Grange Grove tailgating area outside Memorial Stadium has been in place the previous three seasons before games. The university will continue to sell a wider selection of beer, wine and cocktails in club and suite seating.

Illinois said a portion of revenue from sales will help pay for increased security at football games.

The school will limit sales to two beer purchases at one time in the east and west sides of the stadium and the horseshoe, while only one beer can be purchased at a time in the north stands where students sit.

The sales will begin 90 minutes before kickoff and ending before the fourth quarter. At basketball games, sales will begin an hour before tip with a cutoff time predetermined after halftime. Baseball games will end sales in the middle of the seventh inning, while softball games will stop in the middle of the fifth.