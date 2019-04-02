PEORIA — Dick Van Scyoc still draws a crowd.

Everywhere he went last week on his local book-signing tour, the place was packed.

Sophie Finnegan, 10, made the drive in from Wyoming with her mother to present cookies -- frosted in Manual Rams colors -- as a birthday gift for Van Scyoc and to get an autographed copy of his book at The Spot Coffee Shop in north Peoria on Saturday.

There were former coaches, players, teaching colleagues, friends and family on hand to support the legendary boys basketball coach and help him celebrate his 95th birthday on Saturday as he signed copies of his first book at three different locations last week.

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

Titled "Manual Labor: Feet and Shoulders Square, Elbows In, Eyes On the Target, Follow Through" it is 219 pages long.

Like his career in coaching, the book was a long labor of love, co-authored with his daughter, Dr. Jan Bogle.

"It was 10 years in the making," Van Sycoc said, then pausing as he readied the punchline. "My daughter was working on her doctorate, and I told her if we didn't get going I might not be around to ever read it.

"Good thing we didn't include pictures. That would have taken us another five years."

Still has that sharp wit, even at 95. As a Journal Star part-timer, more than 30 years ago, Cleve In The Eve's first venture into high school basketball was as a non-writing shadow with the great preps writer, Bob Leavitt, at a Manual game.

Listening to Leavitt and Van Sycoc was like eavesdropping on Babe Ruth and Ted Williams talking hitting.

Van Sycoc glanced at me, I asked a question, he stared for a few seconds, shifted his gaze back to Leavitt and said, "Anything else, Bob?"

And a hockey writer was born.

Van Scyoc's book is a must-read. He won 501 games with Manual in a 26-year career that wrapped up with an IHSA state championship in 1993-94.

The book is about his life and coaching career over 47 years at Armington, Washington and Manual. It includes contributions from former players and colleagues and it is loaded with memories from a man who moved to the inner-city in Peoria to coach during the era of the civil rights movement.

It's Grade A work, just as was his career.

"All the stories are in there, they are all true," Van Scyoc said. "This book, it is all the stories I've been waiting to tell."

Manual Labor is available on Amazon for $15 in paperback and $9.99 in Kindle format. You go here to get it:

https://www.amazon.com/Manual-Labor-Shoulders-Square-Through-ebook/dp/B07LH67V5B

That's all for Cleve In The Eve on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

Here's your sports quote of the day:

"I think the most important thing about coaching is that you have to have a sense of confidence about what you’re doing. You have to be a salesman and you have to get your players, particularly your leaders, to believe in what you’re trying to accomplish on the basketball floor."

— Phil Jackson

Dave Eminian covers the Rivermen and Chiefs for the Journal Star and writes the Cleve In The Eve column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.