5 things to watch

1 Will any area team challenge the dominant trio of Notre Dame, Dunlap and Morton?

Notre Dame, Dunlap and Morton are all potential state representatives. However, programs such as Pekin (led by a returning All-Area selections Alex Bassen and Tyranie Cox), Washington (led by 2018 All-Mid Illini selections Olivia Damery and Reiley Caruthers) and a Richwoods team looking for a breakthrough season have the talent to challenge the top programs in the area.

2 Can anybody in the area get to state?

Notre Dame's third-place run in 2015 was the last time an area school made it to the state finals, but the trio of Dunlap, Notre Dame and Morton are looking to challenge the powers in the other corners of Illinois. Dunlap, which already owns a 3-2 victory over Notre Dame this month, is led by junior midfielder Riley McRaven. McRaven stars on the club scene locally at FC Peoria and the Eagles are looking to avenge that 1-0 loss to the Irish in last year's state sectional finals.

"Our starting goalkeeper, Riya Joshi, is one of the most technical keepers in this area and our defense is solid led by Sophie Roberts and Allie Forsyth," Dunlap coach Peter Cenek said. "Our midfielders are among the best players in the area — they are skilled, hard-working, and smart. Riley McRaven and Sierra Cenek are our key midfielders. Kenna Koehler at forward is one of our most productive goal scorers. I'm excited to see how great we can be because the potential is awesome."

Morton has the offensive firepower to be involved in the Class 2A chase led by junior forward Peyton Dearing. A young Potters midfield, which includes talented sophomore Emerson Newman, will need to give Dearing help in order to knock off some of the teams in their regional draw. Notre Dame is going through a bit of a rebuilding phase as it tries to replace six senior starters. Irish coach Ben Ralph didn't make the schedule any easier by adding games against Rochester (a 2015 and 2016 state champion) and 2018 supersectional participant Benet Academy.

"We're just trying to battle and get everyone healthy," Ralph said. "We always have a good schedule to test us and get us ready for postseason. We started off the season against rivals Dunlap and Morton, which are solid programs, and then had a battle with Normal U-High without two starters. Managing to go 1-1-1 through the first three gave us confidence."

3 Richwoods looking to break into top four of Big 12 Conference

Richwoods returns just one all-conference selection in a league that can be overshadowed by Notre Dame, Normal West, Normal Community and Champaign Centennial. However, Knights coach Nate Eisfelder believes he has the talent to break into the top half of the powerhouse league. Richwoods returns a 2018 all-area player in senior Natalie Desjardins but Eisfelder expects his senior leader to get help from Isabel Gonzales, Celeste Glasper and Racheal Uppole. Junior Allie Crowson and senior Shaelyn Johnson will help maintain defensive princeples in the back end.

"We are pretty happy with where we are at as a program," Eisfelder said. "We are hoping to finish top five in the Big 12, with an outside chance of sneaking in at fourth."

4 Another Autumn to remember? Can Weeks repeat as POY?

Before she heads to IUPUI as a star prospect, Autumn Weeks has a chance to lead a young Notre Dame squad and, perhaps, repeat as Journal Star Player of the Year. Weeks, who has been referred to by her coach as "the total package," won the honor last year on her technical prowess and ability to make Notre Dame's defense one of the best in the state. She'll likely be judged this season on her leadership ability as she tries to spark the Irish to a long postseason run.

5 Washington's youth movement

Olivia Damery, one of only three seniors, is the only all-conference first-team selection that returns for the Panthers. Reiley Caruthers, a highly touted sophomore who has already proven to be a scoring threat, is part of a youth movement that hopes to inject excitement into a program that reached the Class 2A regional finals last season. After two early losses, Washington has scored eight unanswered goals in wins over Princeton and Limestone.

Returning All-Area First-Team players: Autumn Weeks, Sr., D, Notre Dame; Alex Bessen, Jr., MF, Pekin; Sierra Cenek, Sr., D, Dunlap; Peyton Dearing, Jr., F, Morton; Riley McRaven, Jr., MF, Dunlap; Leah Anderson, Jr., GK, Notre Dame; Tyranie Cox, Sr., F, Pekin.

Metro power ranks

1 Dunlap

2 Notre Dame

3 Morton

4 Pekin

5 Washington

6 Metamora

7 Richwoods

8 Limestone

9 Peoria Christian

10 East Peoria

11 Peoria High

10 Players to watch

Autumn Weeks, Sr., D, Notre Dame: Arguably the best defender in the state of Illinois.

Sierra Cenek, Sr., D, Dunlap: She'll get one year with her dad (Dunlap coach Peter Cenek) before she plays for the University of Illinois-Springfield.

Alex Bessen, Jr., MF, Pekin: Bessen's was involved in 24 goals last season (11 goals and 13 assists) and she'll need to be involved in more this season.

Peyton Dearing, Jr., F, Morton: The six-sport start at Morton is trying to get the Potters further in the soccer postseason.

Riley McRaven, Jr., MF, Dunlap: A returning all-conference first-team selection and, along with Cenek, is so important to Dunlap's success.

Riya Joshi, Jr. GK, Dunlap: Her coach calls her the best technical keeper in the area and the rest of the coaches agreed last year with her all-conference selection.

Leah Anderson, Jr., GK, Notre Dame: Anderson's presence will be needed early as Notre Dame finds roles for six new starters.

Tyranie Cox, Sr., F, Pekin: When she's not starring on the ice as one of the region's best hockey talents, she's proven she can find the back of the net on a soccer field as well with 20 goals last season.

Reiley Caruthers, Soph., MF, Washington: Caruthers has speed and athleticism to find the back of the net.

Tegan Timerman, Soph., F, Notre Dame: With her older sister graduated, Timerman will get to shine on her own as a returning all-conference player.

Taylor Camp, Sr., Metamora: The senior striker, who also stars on the club scene for the Illinois Fire Junior team, is offensive threat wherever she is on the field.