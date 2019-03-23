HARRISON, ARK. — Top-seeded Illinois Central College was eliminated from the NJCAA Division II women's basketball tournament after an 81-77 loss to Sinclair on Friday in the consolation bracket.

Summer Stoewer finished with 16 points and Marquitta Easley scored 15 to lead the Cougars (32-4), who lost to Union County in overtime on Thursday in the quarterfinals to break their 32-game winning streak. ICC trailed 19-15 after the first quarter at Pioneer Pavilion. But the Cougars outscored the Gophers 48-38 in the middle two frames to go into the fourth quarter up 63-57. Sinclair, however, closed out ICC with a 24-14 push in the last.

Amanda Schroeder led the Gophers from Ohio with 30 points and 11 rebounds.

Union County advanced to the championship game with a 69-55 victory over Lackawanna. Kansas City Kansas beat Cape Fear 83-75 in the other semifinal.