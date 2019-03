Bradley's single-game statistical leaders for NCAA tournament games, according to the school.

Points

44 — Hersey Hawkins (1988 vs. Auburn)

3-pointers made

8 — Anthony Parker (1996 vs. Stanford)

Free throws made

23 — Bob Carney (1954 vs. Colorado)

Rebounds

15 — Dick Estergard (1954 vs. LaSalle)

Assists

12 — Jim Les (1986 vs. Texas-El Paso)

Blocked shots

3 — Donald Powell (1986 vs. Texas-El Paso)

Steals

3 — 5 players tied (Harold McMath, 1980 vs. Texas A&M; Hersey Hawkins, 1988 vs. Auburn; Donald Powell, 1988 vs. Auburn; J.J. Tauai, 2006 vs. Kansas; Daniel Ruffin, 2006 vs. Pittsburgh)

Source: Bradley University