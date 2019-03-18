A big drop only elevated Jace Punke.

Shortly after winning a state championship as an undersized 285 pounder his junior year, the Washington wrestler sat down with coach Nick Miller to discuss the future.

Knowing the 220-pound weight class was not an option for college, Punke also did not believe 285 was where he wanted to be either. Rather than totally committing to 195 right away, the Panther standout decided to commit himself to cleaning up his diet and focusing on running and hitting the weights to see where that would take him.

That dedication resulted in a loss of almost 50 pounds that transformed Punke into a solid 195 pounder who entered the season ranked No. 6 in the nation.

The new lifestyle eventually turned into a college scholarship to Missouri, a 49-1 record, another state championship and a second consecutive Journal Star Wrestler of the Year honor.

“I would have liked to have gone undefeated,” said Punke, whose only loss came in his first match at 195 — against eventual Class 3A state runner-up and No. 12 nationally ranked Blah Danweih of DeKalb (3-1 in overtime).

Punke put the finishing touch on an individual high school career that featured four state medals and 158 wins with a 9-4 decision against previously unbeaten Mitch Hutmacher of Chatham Glenwood in the championship match.

With that victory, the Washington senior became the first wrestler in IHSA history to drop two weight classes after winning a state title and then win another state championship. He’s also still ranked No. 6 nationally by InterMat.

A week after individual state, he had two quick pins (17 and 22 seconds) and an 11-1 major decision to help Washington win its fourth consecutive Class 2A dual-team state title. For the year, he finished with an area best 32 pins with 118 takedowns. He was taken down only once (by Danweih in OT) and reversed only once (at sectionals) all season.

“It was a great year for him from the perspective of not just the state championship but going down two weight classes.” Miller said. “Finding a way to make his style of wrestling adapt to 195, I think that was a challenge for him at times, but that was his greatest accomplishment this year.”

Adjusting from 285 to 195

As expected, making the nearly unheard of move from wrestling at 285 to dropping to 195 pounders took time. Here’s Punke’s thoughts on the process:

“95’s are a lot more athletic and I knew I was just as athletic as they, if not more. But they’re used to moving more, being quicker, and they’re a lot quicker with their feet. That’s what I had to adjust to. Kinda midseason I started moving my feet more and I started finding my feet. It was a whole lot easier after midseason when I developed that.”

The heart of the Panthers

Washington coach Nick Miller on Punke’s impact on the 2018-2019 Panthers team:

“Jace was the heartbeat of our team this year. His personality is indistinguishable. Jace sticks out in the crowd a little bit because of his personality. Our kids pride themselves in being a little odd, a little different, and Jace is the leader of that. He’s an odd little duck, but wears it well. He makes the guys on our team better, because he keeps the mood in the room real light. (At team state) our guys were so calm and relaxed in that final and I think that’s an extension of the mood and feel that Jace brings to that team.”

TOP THREE MEMORIES

1. Winning the fourth straight team title. It means a lot to me because that just means that our senior class raised the bar for the next years seniors, which is the goal every year.

2. Seeing my parents after individual state. My parents are my biggest supporters. They make sure that I have everything I need to be successful.

3. Seeing the improvement from many wrestlers on our team from the beginning of the season to the end. We had a young team and I think that they were able to make gains at the right time. They filled shoes that needed to be filled.

RANDOM THOUGHTS

1. Favorite cut of steak: Rib-eye

2. Top 3 chips: Doritos Jacked Ranch Dipped Hot Wings, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Sour Cream and Cheddar Ruffles

3. Favorite kids toy: Moon shoes, because I couldn’t jump.

4. Best team bonding activity: The senior trip we took this year. All of the seniors on the team with coach Miller float the Flambeau River for two days. We fished and camped, and got to go down rapids in our kayaks.

5. Favorite pro wrestler or fighter: Muhammad Ali

6. Cubs or Cardinals: Cubs

7. Dream vacation spot: Bahamas.

8. Preferred wrestling gear: I prefer Nike inflict shoes, but they have to be all white or grey and orange.

9. Movie people would be surprised you like: Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings.

10. Favorite book you've read: Of Mice and Men.

For the Record

Freshman: 25-21, sixth at 195

Sophomore: 39-7, third at 220

Junior: 45-4, first at 285

Senior: 49-1, first at 195

Career: 158-34 (.823)

Senior Year

Pins: 32

Takedowns: 118

Technical falls: 2

Journal Star area wrestling all-stars

Cameron Clark (freshman, Illini Bluffs, 37-4, second in 1A at 113)

Joey Cape (sophomore, Washington, 50-3, first in 2A at 120)

Brody Norman (junior, Washington, 50-5, second in 2A at 126)

Tristan Daugherty (junior, Notre Dame, 44-3, third in 2A at 126)

Asher Wiegand (senior, Eureka, 34-5, fourth in 1A at 126)

Zeke Hulet (junior, Washington, 37-17, second in 2A at 132)

Leo Mushinsky (senior, Notre Dame, 45-1, second in 2A at 152)

Jared Head (senior, Washington, 50-2, second in 2A at 160)

Jared Dowell (junior, Pekin, 34-7, sixth in 3A at 195)

Cody Baker (senior, Manual, 37-4, fifth in 1A at 285)