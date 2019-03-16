Mossville has its first state champion.

The Chillicothe-area school earned its first Illinois Elementary School Association state championship Saturday when its girls won the Class 3A eighth-grade volleyball title.

The Warriors (27-0) swept Beecher in the semifinal and Quincy St. Peter for the championships at Tolono Unity Junior High School. Its the first athletic title and first volleyball trophy for the school.

Mossville features Kenna Wollard, who the Journal Star featured this week. The 6-foot 13-year-old has chools from the Big Ten, Southeastern, Big Twelve and Big East conferences are all vying for her services.

Kewanee Wethersfield (22-1) and Peoria Limestone Walters (17-6) doubled up their trophy hauls despite losing championship games.

Wethersfield beat Effingham St. Anthony before a three-set loss to Mount Pulaski (26-4) in the Class 2A title game at Auburn High School. The runner-up trophy comes one week after the Wethersfield seventh-graders earned a third-place trophy.

Walters — whose seventh-graders also were runner-up last week — beat Findlay Okaw Valley in the semis before losing to Hartsburg-Emden (25-2) in the Class 1A title game at Pana High School.