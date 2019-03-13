Journal Star scholar-athlete of the week

OLSON DRAKE

MIDLAND SENIOR

Class rank: 12th

Grade-point average: 2.87

Sports: Football (best defensive player award), basketball, baseball

Academic honors: All-state honors in chorus as junior and senior

Favorite hobby: Acting

Goals: Graduate from Marine Corps

Favorite sports team (other than own): Chicago Bears, White Sox, Blackhawks and Bulls

Favorite musical group: Starset and Breaking Benjamin

Favorite movie: "Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls"

Favorite class: Speech Why? I enjoy spreading my opinions and nobody can do anything about it

— Journal Star scholar athletes are nominated by school administrators