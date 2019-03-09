PEORIA — Gibson City-Melvin Sibley rallied to force overtime and then pulled away in the extra session for a 75-66 victory over Chicago Corliss in the Class 1A third-place game Saturday at Carver Arena.

Ryland Holt scored 12 of his game-high 34 in overtime to boost GCMS to third place. He added 10 rebounds, while Bryce Barnes added 23 points and nine boards for GC-M-S (33-3), which adds the school's first hoops trophy to its back-to-back football state titles.

Dhashon Dyson scored 19 to lead three Corliss (20-10) players in double figures. Mark Lewis Jr. added 17 points and Jadon Williams 13. Joseph Doyle had a game-high 11 rebounds for the Chicago Public League school, which will take home its first state trophy.