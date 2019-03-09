PEORIA — The Chicago Skyhawks won the IHSA wheelchair basketball state championship after a 32-27 victory against the LWSRA Hawks on Saturday.

The Skyhawks went 4-0 in pool play, capped by the victory Saturday afternoon on the courts at the Peoria Civic Center exhibit hall. LWSRA ended pool play at 3-1.

The Skyhawks had been runnerup in two of the last three seasons. This is their first championship.

The defending champion Peoria Wildcats went 0-4 in pool play.

Friday's scores

Chicago Skyhawks 28, Rockford Chariots 18

Synergy Jr. Bulls 14, Peoria Wildcats 4

LWSRA HAwks 28, Rockford Chariots 15

Chicago Skyhawks 36, Peoria Wildcats 6

LWSRA Hawks 43, Synergy Jr. Bulls 12

Rockford Chariots 26, Peoria Wildcats 14

Saturday's scores

LWSRA Hawks 33, Peoria Wildcats 10

Chicago Skyhawks 34, Synergy Jr. Bulls 11

Rockford Chariots 26, Synergy Jr. Bulls 16

Chicago Skyhawks 32, LWSRA Hawks 27