Drake suffered a huge blow with Monday's announcement by the school that freshman guard D.J. Wilkins will miss the rest of this season with a broken bone in his left ankle sustained in Saturday's win over Missouri State.

Wilkins is averaging 11.1 points and leads the co-Missouri Valley Conference champion Bulldogs in assists (2.8) and minutes played (32.8). He is considered one of the league's top freshmen.

Drake (23-8, 12-6) is the No. 2 seed in the MVC tournament that starts Thursday. Wilkins is the second major player in the Drake backcourt to sustain a season-ending injury. Point guard Nick Norton suffered a torn ACL in the Valley season opener.

Drake will play the winner between No. 7 Illinois State and No. 10 Evansville at 6 p.m. Friday.