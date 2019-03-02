NORMAL — Taylor Goss is the queen of the three.

The Pekin sophomore captured the Queen of the Hill title on Saturday afternoon at Redbird Arena. Goss made 9 of 12 3-point shots, beating out Class 1A champion Jadyn Mitchell of Flanagan-Cornell and Class 2A champ Caitlin Bowersock of Red Hill, who both made eight.

Lilly Oliver of Freeburg — the Class 3A champ — finished fourth with seven makes.

"It's pretty unbelievable," said Goss, who won the Class 4A competition on Friday. "At first, I didn't really realize that I had won because I thought I had tied."

Goss joins Midwest Central's Noelle Reining (2005) as the only other Journal Star-area Queen of the Hill champion.

Goss had three makes on the opening rack, before draining four of five at the top of the key. She finished up her round by making two on the final rack.

During her round, Goss says she fed off the energy from a large Morton crowd awaiting the Class 3A state championship game.

"That was really nice," she said. "I wasn't really expecting it, so when they started cheering a little bit, I was like, 'Just keep shooting. Keep shooting.' "

Five other area players have been Queen of the Hill finalists: Kai Koehler of Dunlap (2018), Madisyn Fischer of Peoria Christian (2017), Kelsey Herridge of Brimfield (2010), Bethany Dorrington of Princeville (2009) and Tricia Gaither of Olympia (2002)

