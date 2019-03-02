PEOTONE — A fourth-quarter run by the team that eliminated them last year ended Fieldcrest's 2018-19 season in the Class 2A sectional final on Friday night.

Fieldcrest was outscored 24-14 in the final eight minutes of play to drop a 63-55 decision to Chicago Corliss in the Peotone Sectional.

The Knights (22-10) were led by 24 points from senior co-captain Ryan May. Fieldcrest was attempting to make it back-to-back regional titles after being eliminated by Corliss in the sectional semifinal round last season.

Corliss was led by 22 points from 6-foot-5 senior forward Leondre Townsen. Fieldcrest. which also got 11 points from sophomore point guard Jaxon Cusac-McKay, held a 40-39 lead going into the final quarter.

Corliss will now play Bureau Valley at the NIU Convocation Center at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the DeKalb Supersectional.