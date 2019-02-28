MACOMB — Richwoods used a strong third quarter to defeat Morton 52-43 in the Class 3A Macomb regional semifinals on Wednesday.

The fourth-seeded Knights (16-11) will face top-seeded Notre Dame (22-5) in Friday's regional championship at 7 p.m. ND and Richwoods have split a pair of games leading up to the third meeting between the Big 12 Conference rivals this season.

The No. 5 seed Potters (20-11) led 28-21 at halftime, but Richwoods outscored them 16-8 in the third quarter to take a 37-36 lead into the fourth.

Cortez Mosley scored a team-high 17 points to lead Richwoods, while teammate Kahlel Danage dropped in 15 points.

Barik Olden had a game-high 21 points to lead Morton, while Jarrett Crider added 12 points.

ELSEWHERE IN 3A: Galesburg defeated Kewanee 53-46 in the Geneseo regional semifinals. The third-seeded Silver Streaks will face second-seeded Dixon at 7 p.m. in Friday's regional championship.