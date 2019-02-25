PEORIA -- Redshirt junior guard Antoine Pittman will join the four Bradley seniors for special recognition on Senior Night prior to Bradley's Wednesday game at Carver Arena against Valparaiso.

Bradley spokesman Jason Veniskey said the sendoff for Pittman doesn't mean he'll forego his final year of eligibility at BU.

"Coach (Brian) Wardle has always recognized graduating student-athletes on Senior Night and we will continue to do that this year," Veniskey said in an email. "This does not mean anything about next season, however, as it is just the plan to honor him as a graduate and with the class that he entered with."

Pittman, who redshirted last season after a subpar sophomore year, lost his spot in the playing rotation in the Braves' third Missouri Valley Conference game this year.

He has only logged eight total minutes in the last 14 games. So his return to a team on which he doesn't play after receiving his diploma seems unlikely at best.

Bradley has received signed National Letters of Intent from four incoming freshmen, all of whom are perimeter players -- 6-foot-7 Stephan Gabriel, 6--1 Antonio Thomas, 6-4 Ville Tahvanainen and 6-2 JaMir Price. Price is expected to attend prep school next year and become a 2020 freshman at Bradley. BU also has received a verbal commitment from a fifth player -- 6-9 Rienk Mast -- who is expected to sign in April.

It's unclear whether Price would come directly to Bradley should Pittman not return to the Hilltop.