CHILLICOTHE — And the wait for Richwoods-Morton, III is nearly over.

Both teams — No. 1 Richwoods defeating Bloomington Central Catholic, 68-35 and third-ranked Morton beating Canton, 71-59 — rolled to Class 3A Chillicothe Sectional semifinal victories on Tuesday night at Illinois Valley Central High School. Those wins set the stage for the 7 p.m. Thursday finale of the season-long trilogy.

“This the game that both of us, I think, wanted,” Morton senior Tenley Dowell said.

The season series is 1-1 after Richwoods won in double overtime in November. Morton then grabbed a one-point December victory.

Doors open at 5:45 p.m. with tickets costing $5. IVC’s gym capacity is 1,900 but that doesn’t include standing room-only areas.

Reigning state champ Richwoods (30-2) raced out to a 21-8 lead and never looked back. Like most nights, defense was the x-factor for the Knights. Richwoods forced eight first-quarter turnovers behind a 1-3-1, then utilized its signature matchup defense.

BCC committed 19 turnovers for the game, eight coming off Knight steals.

“We wanted to make sure we controlled the tempo of the game,” Richwoods coach Todd Hursey said. “I’m very, very pleased with our start.”

Marquette recruit Camryn Taylor established herself early and often with nine of her 16 points in the opening eight minutes. The 6-foot-1 senior had three buckets off offensive rebounds as part of an eight-board effort.

But Taylor was just one of four problems Bloomington Central Catholic (26-7) faced.

“(Our balance) is definitely a good thing,” Taylor said. “We have a lot of talent. We all work very hard at practice to just fine tune offensive skills and those defensive skills.”

Nia Williams scored a team-high 17 points with four rebounds, while Jaida McCloud (15 points, seven rebounds, two steaks, two blocks) and Tianna Johnson (14 points, seven assists, four rebounds, two steals) showed balance across the board.

Johnson scored 10 points in the second quarter, including a deep 3-pointer to send the Knights, who shot 50 percent (26-for-52), into halftime with a 40-14 lead.

“I actually shoot that at the end of every practice,” Johnson said with a laugh. “Once I got my team going, I knew I had to get myself going, too. … We just executed everything we worked on in practice.”

Lauren Shanks scored a game-high 19 points for the Saints, who went 10-for-28 (35.7 percent) from the field and were outrebounded, 25-14. Bailey Coffman added nine points and six rebounds.

In the nightcap, Morton mirrored Richwoods by racing out to an almost identical lead, 22-8. The 1-2 punch in the opening frame came in the form of Katie Krupa’s inside play and the perimeter play of Lindsey Dullard.

“In the beginning, we wanted to come out with a lot of intensity and energy,” said Dowell, whose personal seven-point run made it a double-digit game in an exactly a minute.

The Butler commit scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds to go with seven steals and three assists.

Krupa, who finished with a game-high 26 points, scored four quick points followed by back-to-back Dullard 3-pointers. She finished with 17 points, hitting 6-for-11 from the field.

“We felt like we could own the paint a little,” Morton coach Bob Becker said, “then you have that inside-outside attack. It’s tough to guard because you can’t key on one or two kids certainly.”

On the other hand, Krupa did most of her damage over the final three quarters. Her ability to get position and finish around the basket — shooting 9 of 13 — was especially key as Canton (18-12) hung around for most the game.

“I did need that confidence a little bit,” the 6-foot freshmen said. “Basketball is not just physical. It’s also mental and this was a good confidence boast for me.”

The Little Giants chipped into the Morton lead, getting within eight points twice — 64-58 and 66-58 — late in the fourth quarter. Cassidy Fawcett scored a team-high 12 points, while Sydney Hannam came off the bench to score 10.

Morton hit 56.5 percent (26-for-46) of its shots, while winning the battle on the boards, 23-15.

