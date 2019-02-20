The story of former Illinois chairman of the Black Panther Party is slated to get the cinematic treatment.

Academy Award-nominated actor Daniel Kaluuya ("Get Out") and Lakeith Stanfield ("Sorry to Bother You") are in talks to join the Ryan Coogler-produced film about Chicagoan Fred Hampton entitled "Jesus Was My Homeboy," according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Hampton, 21, was killed by police along with Peoria Black Panther leader Mark Clark, 22, in a Dec. 4, 1969 pre-dawn raid in Hampton's Chicago apartment.

According to the report, "Kaluuya would play Hampton, the enigmatic activist and organizer who quickly ascended the ranks of the Black Panther Party to become the chairman of the Illinois chapter and deputy chairman of the national party, before being assassinated at 21 during a coordinated raid by a tactical unit with orders from the FBI and Chicago PD."

Stanfield is expected to play William O’Neal, the "FBI informant who infiltrated the Black Panthers and provided information that assisted in Hampton's assassination," according to the report.

Who would play Clark is not mentioned in the news report, nor is it apparent how much Clark's story would be featured in the film.

Clark was born in Peoria on June 28, 1947. He attended Manual and Illinois Central College. In March of 2018, the Journal Star wrote about the a 50-year retrospective of the Black Panther movement at Westside Justice Center in Chicago. Read the piece from columnist Phil Luciano here.

A video from the retrospective is here:

<iframe src="https://omny.fm/shows/tarter-source/tarter-source-9-former-peorian-lawrence-maushard-c/embed?style=cover" width="100%" height="180" frameborder="0"></iframe>