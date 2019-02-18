Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu, who led the Illini to a road win over Ohio State, received Freshman of the Week honors in the Big Ten for the second week in a row. Dosunmu and Minnesota senior forward Jordan Murphy, who was named Player of the Week, were announced as the weekly conference award winners on Monday.



In Illinois' only game last week, Dosunmu scored a team-high 15 points as the Illini stretched their winning streak to four with the 63-56 victory at Ohio State. Dosunmu hit a 3-pointer with 29 seconds left to push the Illinois lead to six. He scored or assisted on nine of Illinois' final 15 points to spark the Illini to their first win at Ohio State in 10 years.



Minnesota's Murphy averaged 21.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists as the Golden Gophers split two games last week.