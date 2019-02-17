The Elmwood boys basketball team has proven all year they likely will be a tough out in the postseason.

After a 41-32 loss to Farmington on Dec. 14, the state-ranked Trojans have won 19 consecutive games heading into the Class 1A postseason.

Elmwood's 6-foot-3 senior guard Charlie McKinty has been a consistent double-figure scorer.

"We focused on the process, win or lose, and we work to get better each day and each week," Elmwood coach Josh Fugitt said. "We have continued to shoot the ball better as the season has progressed, our understanding of what other teams are trying to do has improved, and our bench has played really well lately, too.

"However, we're still at our best when Charlie McKinty is attacking in the open court. His ability to get to the rim and the free throw line has been the difference maker for us in a number of tight games in 2019, and when he has the ball in our offense, we usually end up taking a high percentage shot. Defensively, we still have room to improve, but we're limiting most teams to one shot and both Braden McFall and McKinty have helped us to double our number of blocked shots from previous years."

In addition to McKinty and McFall, Jaden Beckwith, Jacob Brown and Dan Tomlinson have provided an extra spark.

"They're an experienced group of guys that embody our program's standards, and most of them have been part of our varsity program for three seasons," Fugitt said. "They know that we want to play the same way regardless of our opponent or location, and we can't play any different just because it's a postseason game."

Trojans (24-2), ranked No. 9 statewide in 1A, open the postseason as the top seed in the Monmouth Regional and will face the winner of the Biggsville West Central and United game at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Lewistown, West Prairie, Abingdon-Avon and Bushnell-Prairie City round out the group of regional teams. Elmwood seeks just its third regional title (1973, 2013).

"I know they will understand that we need to play the way we always want to play," Fugitt said. "Value each possession, take high percentage shots on offense and limit the other team to one, contested shot on the defensive end. None of that should change just because it's a regional game, but there should be an urgency to focus on each possession this time of year."

