PEORIA — Make no mistake about it, Richwoods is taking the postseason one game at a time.

However ...

“I look ahead all the time,” Knights coach Todd Hursey said. “I do, but it’s one game at a time. Everybody knows that. … But you prepare all year.

“We know what waits for us on Thursday. The whole state knows. I think it’s an honor to be in the conversation that everybody is waiting for that game. But (Morton coach) Bob (Becker) and I both know what we (needed) to do (at regionals) and then Tuesday to get to that match.”

Any central Illinois girls basketball fan knows what Hursey is talking about — the finale of the Richwoods-Morton trilogy. The reigning Class 3A state champs (29-2) must first beat Bloomington Central Catholic (26-6) in the 6 p.m. Tuesday Class 3A sectional semifinal at Chillicothe.

Semifinal wins by both Richwoods and Morton setup a repeat of last season’s sectional final — played in front of a standing-room only Dunlap crowd — at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Hursey preaches the approach in practice that his team lost their game yesterday and are in preparation of playing the best team on their schedule tomorrow. Twice this season Morton has been opponent for Richwoods.

The Knights won the first meeting, 64-61 in double overtime on Nov. 24, before a 43-42 loss on Dec. 29 at the State Farm Holiday Classic.

“You can’t overlook anybody,” Richwoods junior Jaida McCloud said, “because a lot of people want to see you play Morton … I’m just excited to move on.”

If the first two meetings are any indication, the likely third installment of Knights-Potters should provide plenty of thrilling and high-level hoops.

POTTERS READY: After winning the 3A state title in 2015, 2016 and 2017, Morton coach Bob Becker certainly knows exactly what a championship team looks like. He's not shy in saying he thinks this 2019 version could lift a trophy in Redbird Arena in the first weekend in March.

The 3A No. 3-ranked Potters (28-3) face Mid-Illini Conference foe Canton at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the other Chillicothe semifinal. Canton (18-11) is making its program’s first trip to the sectional level but suffered a pair of regular season losses to Morton by 30 and 42.

"I absolutely love where this team is at," Becker said. "We're healthy, we're playing with a lot of confidence with production from kids up and down the lineup, and we're a very connected team.

“I truly believe this team has the 'It Factor' but does that mean we'll magically win a state championship? I don't know. However, we're very, very capable. I think they're driven to keep it going."

Following the 59-33 loss to Morton, Metamora coach Brianna Morrow has probably seen way too much of the Potters program over the last few years. However, Morrow believes this 2019 Morton squad is a state champion contender. The main reason is their depth and versatility as compared to the three-time champion of the past.

"I do feel like they are as talented as in the past, and this year have the size factor that helps them a bunch," Morrow said. "In the years past, I felt like they obviously had what I call, 'The Bisping Factor' but I feel like they have better length and that helps them tremendously on defense and on the glass.

“I feel like they have a chance to get there again and if that happens, it makes us look even better. That's what they hope for. The sectionals with Richwoods there will be tough just like it is every year but that is the beauty of Peoria area basketball."

In Morton's previous state championship runs, the team relied heavily on former two-time Journal Star Player of the Year Brandi Bisping, who is now averaging 4.8 points per game and 3.5 rebounds per game as a sophomore at UW-Milwaukee. But Morton saw nine different players score and four different players hit a 3-point shot in their regional championship game Thursday night.

"I definitely think we're one of the best teams out there," junior guard Lindsey Dullard said, "and I think the key is we're not looking at regionals and now sectionals with the attitude that it’s a given we'll get through."

Adam Duvall can be reached at 686-3214 or aduvall@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @AdamDuvall. Matthew Stevens contributed to this report.