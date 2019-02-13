The Notre Dame Big Three — senior Leo Mushinsky (42-0), juniors Tristan Daugherty (40-2) and Grant Peterson (38-4) — are primed to cap off impressive seasons this weekend.

The IHSA individual wrestling state finals start Thursday and conclude with medal matches Saturday at State Farm Center in Champaign.

“We’ve had a great run,” Notre Dame coach Kevin Burk said. “It’s been so much fun this year with them, because they work so hard.”

Mushinsky is one of eight unbeatens in 2A, coming in No. 2 ranked at 152 behind only Bilal Bailey (26-1) of Thornton Fractional North.

“He’s got this great will to win,” Burk said of Mushinsky. “You put him in a big situation, where you have to score to win, he’s done it this year. He’s made himself a wrestler. I’ll give Danny, my son, a lot of credit for helping him. He works with these three kids. He has them wrestling at a college level, as far as techniques.”

Mushinsky surpassed Danny Burk (154) in career wins at Notre Dame with 157 victories. Four wins this weekend would give Mushinsky the school record, ahead of Duke Burk (160).

That potential school record could be short lived. Daugherty, who finished second to No. 1 ranked Dean Hamiti of Joliet Catholic in the sectional at 126, has 123 career wins. Peterson, a sectional runner-up at 120, has 109 career wins.

ONE LAST TIME: The Punke era is about to end.

For seven years, there has been at least one standout wrestler from Washington with the last name Punke.

Senior Jace Punke is the last of the four brothers that have amassed 11 individual state medals, two state titles and three runner-up finishes. They’ve also helped the Panthers claim three consecutive Class 2A dual-team state championships.

Included in that run is 2016, when the Punke’s became the first set of four brothers to qualify for state in the same year — before topping that off with the first to get four medals.

Ryder (University of Illinois), Dack (Missouri) and Blaize (Joliet Junior College) have graduated, leaving Jace to add to the medal count.

“You hate to see it end, but you know they’ve made a lasting impact on this program,” Washington coach Nick Miller said. “And we that are here now and those that may never get to know them will be grateful for the impact those boys have had on this program.”

Jace, a state champ at 285 pounds last year, dropped to 195 this year and is a favorite at 41-1 and No. 1 ranked all year (No. 5 nationally). The three-time medalist and Missouri-signee is a state tourney veteran from way back.

“We’ve been going to the state tournament for forever,” Jace said. “I remember watching Dylan (Reel) win his three titles, watching Colin (Carr) win his, watching all those guys from Washington win it. It’s sad it’s coming to an end, but I’ve got to end it the right way.”

Punke will be joined by six other Panthers, with four of those (Abe Hinrichsen at 113, Joey Cape at 120, Brody Norman at 126 and Jared Head at 160) coming in No. 1 or No. 2 ranked.

“All of our guys have been very, very excited about this tournament,” Punke said.

TERRIFIC TIGER: Cameron Clark may be a freshman, but the Illini Bluffs wrestler is a seasoned tournament veteran with national experience.

Clark, an Illinois Elementary School Association state champ as an eighth grader, enters No. 3 ranked at 34-3. He’s lost only to No. 5 ranked 2A wrestler Trey Pearcy of Charleston and twice to 1A top- ranked Levi Neuleib of Heyworth (9-6 at the Princeton Invitational and 6-5 at sectionals).

“He’s got that edge on a lot of them, because he’s been on the big stage before in a lot of big tournaments, so the number of mats and the big crowds don’t seem to bother him,” Illini Bluff coach Shawn O’Connor said.”He just goes out and does the same thing each time.”

Clark closed the gap on Neuleib at sectionals and the two wrestlers are on the opposite sides of the bracket at state.

“If seedings and kids wrestle to their potential, a lot of people are thinking those two will meet in the finals,” O’Connor said. “The goal is to get to the state title match and get a third shot at that kid and maybe the third time’s the charm.”

AROUND THE MAT: Eureka senior Asher Wiegand became the first four-time state qualifier in school history with his sectional championship. Wiegand (30-3) enters with 131 career wins, second in Hornets’ history. “His confidence is high and he has put in a lot of extra time and effort into getting on the podium this year,” Eureka coach Doug Ferguson said. “Hopefully all the hard work and sweat will pay off for him.” … Manual senior Cody Baker battled back from a broken wrist in the summer to become the Rams’ first state qualifier since DeMarco Neal in 2007 (also at 285). “He's worked hard and had a goal, so we pushed through,” Manual coach Roger Boyer said of overcoming the injury. “He's met his goal, but I think he hasn't hit his peak yet. He showed signs Saturday (at sectionals) after his loss Friday. I always talk about how wrestling and life are hand in hand. He's a fighter and if he puts his mind to it, the sky is the limit.”

