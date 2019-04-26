PEORIA — Maui Jim does sunglasses. And does them well.

But it also now does non-sunglasses eyewear, launching into the ophthalmic lenses and frames market 2½ years ago.

Oh, and it does soccer.

"We now are the official eyewear of the Manchester United Football Club," said Maui Jim vice-president of global marketing Jay Black, referring to the legendary soccer team in England. "We just launched that in February. They have 850 million fans worldwide."

And Maui Jim hopes they all want to wear the same sunglasses Manchester stars Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba are wearing. Maui Jim sunglasses are available in Manchester United's 17,000-square foot Megastore. And later in 2019, the soccer team will launch a co-branded eyewear collection.

Maui Jim remains the third-largest sunglasses company in the world. It has expanded from 110 styles back in 2015 to 125 today. Most are somewhere between $229 to $349, but you can get a pair for as low as $169 or as high as $449, according to prices on the company website.

And now comes the company's newest venture.

"We entered the ophthalmic market in October of 2016," Black said. "High-contrast everyday (prescription) lens. It's continued to grow. The U.S. launch was in 2017, and we expanded it market by market across the country. We still don't have a full global market presence with it yet."

The frames and lenses are manufactured by Maui Jim to the same standards the company applies to its sunglasses line. And the frames — 62 styles at the outset — are specifically designed for the clear-lens ophthalmic market.

The frames and lenses are manufactured directly by Maui Jim, not through any insurance-approved labs. And the company has added a lab in Germany to help with the expected demand.

Black says the company's HEV-managing lens (High Energy Visible) provides protection from harmful blue light, but is almost completely clear. It doesn’t have a yellow or blue tint like competing HEV offerings.

Maui Jim says it also makes a high-contrast lens that is completely unique to the market, in that it sharpens color contrast, makes it easier to read fine print, and assists night driving.

Business is good at the 40,000-square foot manufacturing plant and executive offices building in Peoria on Allen Road.

The outfit had 500 employees in Peoria in 2015. It has 600 here now.

"The majority of our RX are made here in Peoria," Black said. "The frames are made overseas. We're still No. 3 in the world in sunglasses, and we're the leader in the industry when it comes to prescription sunglasses.

"We've continued to create jobs. We add more every year. We sell in over 100 countries world-wide."

Economies are expected to vary globally in 2019.

"The U.S. economy is strong," Black said. "Dubai is struggling. China is slowing. Canada is our fastest-growing market right now."

The images of leis, beaches and surfboards with an array of bright colors are still adorn the walls inside the Peoria factory. It's intended to create a relaxed, pleasant work climate. The company's renowned customer services approach is still a force, too.

"Peoria has always been a great market for us," Black said. "We're proud to be a staple in the community."

Dave Eminian covers the Rivermen and Chiefs for the Journal Star, and writes the Cleve In The Eve column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.