When we first put on our judicial robes, we promised to impartially uphold the law. Even though we had been elected to the office, we knew we had to set aside partisan considerations and make our decisions without regard to politics.

As one commercial says, "Powerful interests control so much of our state but they should never control our courts." The person who says that is Justice Tom Kilbride who is asking the voters to return him for a third 10-year term on the Illinois Supreme Court. In seeking his last retention, Kilbride accepted millions of dollars from committees controlled by Mike Madigan. Later, in a judicial opinion, Kilbride denied voters the opportunity to even vote on term limits and fair redistricting.

During this election Kilbride has received contributions ranging from almost $50,000 up to $100,000 from several Chicago law firms. Lawyers outside his district gave him nearly $1 million in one week. Over the last 10 years, Judge Kilbride was the only dissenting opinion in 28 cases involving big trial lawyers and unions.

The Canons of Judicial Ethics provide that a judge should avoid even the appearance of impropriety. His actions in accepting those donations call his impartiality into question.

Political bosses and big Chicago law firms should not decide this race. As retired circuit judges, we, too, feel an obligation to protect the judiciary from "powerful interests" and therefore urge people to vote no on Kilbride’s retention.

Harry C. Bulkeley, retired circuit judge

David R. Hultgren, retired circuit judge