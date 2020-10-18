The First Amendment gives us the right to peaceably assemble. Gun-toting people taking up positions as a group is anything but. It is sedition and should be treated as such.

These people make threats against politicians and sometimes carry them out. One was recently arrested when bombs were found in his home. They try to stifle real protesters and people who do not share their views. This must be stopped.

We need laws that clearly define and protect the right of peaceful assembly but put a stop to the intimidating tactics. If these groups were black, legislators would already be working on it.

Bill Rowen, Bartonville