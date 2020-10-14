In September, Americans learned of the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

She was one of the longest serving members of the court, completing 23 years of service to the American people. Justice Ginsburg was a champion of liberal causes, notably abortion and gay rights. She was appointed by Bill Clinton.

Because Clinton was a liberal, he appointed someone who shared his legal philosophy. He did not consider appointing a conservative judge, or even a centrist. It was his right to do so. Not everyone liked it, but our Constitution makes the selection a president’s prerogative.

Now Justice Ginsburg is gone and must be replaced. President Trump has the right to appoint someone who shares his conservative philosophy. He not only has the right to appoint, but it is his responsibility.

The next step is up to the Senate. The Senate Committee on the Judiciary will meet, question the candidate at length and vote on whether or not to move the process forward for a vote by the entire Senate. There is no timetable for this, but to prevent 4-4 ties in the court, the sooner, the better. Such a vote would be decided by a simple majority.

Statements by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about possibly bringing a second round of impeachment hearings is clearly an attempt by her to thwart the intent of the Founding Fathers.

Given the fact that the Republicans hold a majority in the Senate, President Trump’s candidate should be confirmed and will be sworn in by late October.

Michael Mendola, Wenona