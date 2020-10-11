I urge everyone to vote yes to retain Tom Kilbride as our Supreme Court judge.

Kilbride was elected to the court in 2000, retained in 2010 and now seeks retention again for another 10-year term. Kilbride needs our support now because there are special interest groups who oppose him because they disagree with some of his rulings. Remember there is always a losing side in every case that goes before the Illinois Supreme Court.

Judge Kilbride's integrity, common sense, intelligence and willingness to work hard are well known to everyone who has met him. As a retired lawyer, I can attest that the judge has vigorously supported efforts to make our legal system fairer and more accessible to all, including the poor and vulnerable in our communities. Since 2012, Kilbride has pushed to install cameras in all courtrooms and for electronic filing of court documents in order to save time and taxpayers' money throughout the state.

Judge Kilbride has been widely recognized for his contributions to improving justice for all. For example, he has received the "Judicial Award of Excellence" from the Illinois State Crime Commission, the "Justice for All Award" from Catholic Charities Legal Assistance and the "Distinguished Hero for Justice Award" from Prairie State Legal Services.

Because of Justice Kilbride's devotion to the rule of law and "equal justice under law" he has earned your yes vote for retention to the Illinois Supreme Court.

Timothy J. Howard, Dunlap