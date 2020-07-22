For those who have been diligent in trying to stay alive and well in these times of COVID-19, we must insist that all family members be respectful, even if they are reckless with their own actions. The trend nationwide reflects that the younger people, who think this virus will not hurt them, have decided that they are tired of masks and social distancing, and that life should be back to normal.

In the states that allowed this to happen weeks ago, the numbers of new cases are now staggering. Yes, the median age of those contracting the virus is getting younger, and yes, most of them will not die from it. However, will they visit their parents and grandparents in a reckless fashion without respecting the time and effort these folks have put into trying to stay healthy and alive?

My message to the parents and grandparents is this: (1) Tell your children and/or grandchildren to stay away until they area safe to visit with you, and (2) You have the right to change your will so that those who may cause your death will not benefit from it.

We have only one life here on Earth to live and no one has the right to take that away from us.

William H. Knuppel, Havana