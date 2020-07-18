At least the state now has a more specific idea of what will put things in reverse when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ever since states in the west and south started seeing big spikes in their cases and began again shutting down parts of their economies, Gov. JB Pritzker got asked at every opportunity what it would take for Illinois to do the same. It’s not that Illinois was or even now is in the same league as those other states when it comes to spiking caseloads. But it was a legitimate question and Pritzker mostly didn’t answer it.

Until last week, that is, when he outlined some things that would cause the state to step in and order restrictions on various activities intended to control the spread of the virus. Some of it doesn’t exactly ring with simplicity or would be easy for a regular person to determine if things are okay or going south. The best place to go is http://www.dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics, the Department of Public Health web site that shows how each area of the state is doing by this criteria. A quick glance will tell you if you once again have to stock up paper products for the long haul.

About the time Pritzker rolled out details of how the state could take a step back, a bunch of business groups issued a statement calling on Illinoisans to wear masks.

Consider this for a moment. There have been all kinds of coverage given to some small businesses that have thumbed their noses at the pleas from state officials that people wear masks in public and distance and the rest. You know, the governor can’t tell us what to do.

But these business groups – which represent both big and small operations – said wearing masks is the right thing to do because it will "save lives and protect the state’s economy."

In a statement, they noted that the number of COVID-19 cases has increased more quickly since the state moved to Phase 4 of reopening the economy. They also noted that compliance with mask wearing has been uneven and that Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot have both threatened to impose new restrictions if things look like they are getting worse.

"Wearing masks is not a Republican issue or a Democrat issue – it’s a public health issue and a jobs issue," said Mark Denzler, president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association.

"Retailers must interact with customers every single day and wearing a mask protests both workers and customers," said Rob Karr, president and CEO of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association. "Wearing a mask is a small act that will literally save lives and help protect one of the state’s largest economic engines."

Sixteen organizations signed onto the statement. Basically, people who truly understand that not wearing a mask has potentially serious consequences and is more than just flipping off the governor.

"There’s a difference between learning by questioning and sneering in the face of facts." Pritzker appearing to address some of the critics of his handling of the pandemic.

"Any district that intends to disregard this guidance is gambling with the lives of our children, teachers and families." Pritzker addressing any schools that are balking at the idea of students and teachers wearing masks.

"When you go without a mask, or host secret parties, stuff your bar or restaurant to capacity despite the warnings, ignore common sense in your worship practices, it’s not a political statement. You’re hurting your neighbor who is desperate to keep their business open, or your friend who has an immuno-compromised child who has been inside for months, or your parents who don’t have the same defense against this virus that you may." Pritzker summing it all up.

