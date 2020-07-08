Concerning the article from USA Today that ran in the Journal Star on June 20, "Health experts: Trump rally could turn into a virus ’super spreader’ event," I guess to the "health experts" the COVID-19 virus is one smart virus.

I don't remember them being concerned for three weeks, while the protesters gathered by the thousands in many cities from all over, and that those events would become "super spreaders."

I guess they think the virus is so smart that it can tell the difference between a conservative gathering and a liberal gathering. Talk about biased news reporting. The news media has lost all its credibility with a lot of the people.

Donald T. Ficht, Morton