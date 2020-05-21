It seems being an elected official and enacting orders to save lives gives dissenters an immediate go-to insult: A comparison to Hitler.

While at first these comparisons were few, there now are more inappropriate analogies suggesting some U.S. governors are acting in ways like the murderous Nazi regime. With COVID-19, we are seeing social posts, signs and memes, once again comparing Gov. JB Pritzker and others to Hitler. But these comparisons are inaccurate and misleading when you listen to Pritzker’s words. He is advocating for all humanity. These words, his words, also provide a window into what he stands for and the reasons for his actions.

Yesterday, there were quite a number of people protesting by carrying signs filled with hate. I’ll defend to the death their right to be wrong and to say it out loud. But if you look at the facts, the experts are trying to protect them.

I’ve spent decades of my life fighting against bigotry and hatred. I helped build Illinois Holocaust Museum by working with Holocaust survivors. The meaning of that swastika is apparently unknown to the people who are carrying it today, or if it is known, it’s a demonstration of the hate that is among us. These were a few hundred demonstrators yesterday – but there are millions of people in the state who are doing the right thing, protecting each other during this extraordinary crisis.

Let’s be clear here. The governor is trying to save lives, not take lives. So, the reference to Hitler is way, way off. Hitler and the Nazis were responsible for the murder of 6 million Jews and millions of disabled, Roma, Jehovah’s Witnesses and others.

In fact, Pritzker’s actions are quite the opposite. Pritzker is what we would call an Upstander, one who takes action to make a difference, even if that action is difficult.

And by every measure, the Governor’s decisions have been difficult. It is difficult to see the state you love and took an oath to serve, shut down. It is difficult to see schools closed, it is difficult to see Illinois residents out of work. It is difficult to hear of missed graduations and proms. I would not want to be in Pritzker’s shoes.

But the governor is working towards a day when schools can reopen safely, people can return to work, and life can resume. So yes, he asked businesses and parks to close. He is telling the residents of our state, to wear a mask and to social distance to save lives. He will also pay attention to the science and the experts and cautiously re-open as fast as feasible, minimizing danger to human life, as best he can.

Just think if the number of lives lost skyrocketed because we did not make sacrifices. What if one of those lives was your mother, father, brother, child? Those people would not have the chance to go back to work, to return to a park, to visit a museum, to resume life, to be a part of your family.

For those who are making this grossly inappropriate comparison, please visit our Museum or another Holocaust and human rights museum when we can safely welcome you. We will eagerly share with you the history of the Holocaust, and detail Hitler’s role in the murder of millions of people. And hopefully, you will realize how inappropriate this comparison is. We will also share with you what it means to be an Upstander and that everyone has the capacity to make a difference.

And during this pandemic, so many people are doing good things. We think comparing Pritzker to them is a more apt comparison.

Susan Abrams is a global leader in Holocaust memory and education and the CEO of Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center.