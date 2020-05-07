My husband and I received a letter today from President Trump informing us that we would soon be getting money deposited into our bank account as part of the CARES Act to help people who are financially hurt by the corona virus shutdown.

Of course, his signature is the largest thing on the page, lest we not see it and thank him for personally thinking of us. He doesn’t say specifically he is responsible for this, but I’ll bet he hopes that lots of people will see his name and think that he is. Let’s remember the money people are receiving is our own tax money coming back to us and we will eventually have to repay in the form of taxes on ourselves and on future generations.

We are doing okay and are grateful we worked hard for many years and have retirement income that is sufficient for our needs. I definitely know many people who are working and raising families, or those who are living in or close to poverty can benefit from this government program, and indeed need much more help. We are going to donate most of the money to our St. Thomas Parish St. Vincent de Paul Society, which supports our food bank and is swamped with requests at this time. The rest of the money we will use to help some individuals we know who need help.

Let’s all serve one another in any way we can, even as we continue to pray for medical researchers to find a cure and vaccine for this dreadful new virus that is hurting so many people around the world.

Pat Pusey, Peoria