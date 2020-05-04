By now we have all seen the headlines: Illinois has received more than 800,000 new unemployment filings since March 1. Food pantries are in overdrive. Low-income black and brown communities bear the brunt of the coronavirus toll, health-wise and financially. And polls show more than three-quarters of Latinos nationwide fear they won’t be able to cover basic expenses like groceries and rent as the pandemic rages on.

Yet the statewide response on housing is limited to a suspension of eviction proceedings — and once that moratorium is lifted, unemployed and struggling families with months of unpaid rent will be swiftly kicked out of their homes. It’s an inadequate response to a deep and widespread crisis. How can people shelter-in-place with no shelter?

Desperate times call for bold, universal, and immediate measures. Gov. Pritzker must use his executive authority to repeal the statewide rent control ban and freeze rents and mortgages. His constituents’ basic human right to housing depends on it.

Helena Duncan, Chicago