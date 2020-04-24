I do not understand what is happening in our country and in the evangelical community right now. We have this pandemic going on, the likes of which we have not seen in our lifetimes and many churches are still congregating. They say, "I have faith that God will keep me safe." That is not faith. That is flat out testing God. Jesus was tempted by Satan to jump off a cliff and he used scripture to try and deceive Jesus.

Then you have people protesting in the street to open this country before it is safe. Isn't saving lives what Christians are suppose to do? Preach the gospel of God's love, heal the sick, and set the captives free is suppose to be our jobs.

We all want our lives back and lock down is not fun for any of us. But we have to do this in a responsible way or wave after wave of this pandemic will spread across our country. And we have to have faith God will take care of our needs during these tough times.

Robert L. Best, Pekin