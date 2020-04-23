Thursday

Apr 23, 2020 at 4:27 PM


The whole world is facing


its own inevitability.


The whole world is facing


what we once were, what we will be.


The whole world is seeking


a leader who will not deceive.


The whole world is seeking


a righteous man we can believe.


The whole world is helping


each other, any way we can.


The whole world is reaching for an outstretched helping hand.


The whole world is weeping


trying hard to just hold on.


The whole world is weeping


in need of prayer and uplifting song.


The whole world is fighting


to simply find a winning way.


The whole world is fighting


to get to live another day.


The whole world is trying


to find a cure and set us free.


The whole world is trying


to win this war; and let us be.


The whole world is praying


for strength to help us carry on.


The whole world is praying


we know we can’t do this alone.


Patricia L. Poole, Washington