I'm not a doctor and probably this idea will be shot down as to why it would not work. But I feel I must make the suggestion.

Coronavirus is similar to the flu and most of us will get it eventually, according to medical experts. Once you get it and go through the two-week cycle of recovery, you can't get it again for about a year.

So based on that, can we?:

1) Identify those who had it and are healthy again and give them identification so they do not need to shelter in place.

2) Identify or ask those in that 80% to get infected, since at some time they will. After two weeks, they are clear and can go back into work and shop. This would reduce the need for some medical staff to treat others.

3) Now we work down the 20% with quality care from our medical staff and equipment.

Norb Zagas, Pekin