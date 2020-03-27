The Renewable Fuel Standard exists to support the growth of the U.S. biofuel industry and create a market for Illinois and American farmers. Under this program, the U.S. biodiesel and renewable diesel industry grew to more than 2 billion gallons of production. The industry supports 65,000 jobs across the country and generates more than $17 billion in economic opportunity for agriculture, transportation and other industries. Illinois is one of the largest biodiesel producers in the country with six plants and an estimated annual production capacity of 177 million gallons. It’s a big deal for our state.

But according to a U.S. court, the Environmental Protection Agency turned the RFS upside down over the last three years. EPA rubber stamped 85 small refinery exemptions, destroying demand for hundreds of millions of gallons of biodiesel. According to the University of Illinois, these exemptions caused $2 billion worth of economic damage to the biodiesel industry in each of the past three years.

Several biodiesel producers closed their doors and laid off workers because of EPA’s abuse of small refinery exemptions. In Illinois, one biodiesel producer halted their expansion plans due to the uncertainty that was taking place in the biodiesel marketplace. This pause hurts Illinois farmers and the local economy. Moreover, during one of the toughest years for U.S. agriculture, farmers lost an important market. Biodiesel production can add more than $1 to the value of a bushel of U.S.-grown soybeans.

On March 11, Sen. Tammy Duckworth made a request of the EPA: stop handing out small refinery exemptions. If the EPA decides to honor the court’s decision, then most refineries won’t qualify for an exemption. If the EPA chooses to challenge the court’s decision, it can still hold off granting additional exemptions until the issue is settled.

I’d like to thank Sen. Duckworth and encourage EPA to grant that simple request.

Ron Kindred is an Illinois soybean farmer and Illinois Soybean Growers member. He lives in Atlanta, Illinois.