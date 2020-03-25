The tragic consequences of the 2016 presidential election play out every day. President Trump’s mismanaged response to the coronavirus has put us all at risk.

This mismanagement began in April 2018, when the Administration fired the leadership of the team of experts in charge of pandemic response.

At first, Mr. Trump said that it wasn’t a crisis. On Jan. 22, when asked about “worries about a pandemic,” the president replied: “No, not at all. We have it totally under control." On Feb. 10, his vision was the virus would be gone by April. A couple weeks later, he said: “It’s going to disappear." The next day, on Feb. 28, Mr. Trump accused Democrats and the media of hysteria, and called coronavirus a political hoax.

The only hoax is by Mr. Trump, and his prior efforts to downplay the magnitude of the crisis.

Throughout his presidency, Mr. Trump has lied to the American people. For example, he now says: “No, I’ve always viewed it as very serious. … This is a pandemic. ... I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.”

In the past, he said: “Anybody right now and yesterday, anybody that needs a test gets a test. … They’re there.” This isn’t true. His own expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said: “The idea of anybody getting testing easily the way people in other countries are doing it, we are not set up for that. It is a failing. I mean, let’s admit it.” While America can’t do it, other countries such as South Korea can.

Elections matter and we need to take that axiom seriously in November.

John T. Brady, Peoria