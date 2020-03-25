There was a golden opportunity for a teachable moment, and Phil Luciano blew it with his panic shopping spree column. Mere sentences after Phil blasted panicked shoppers for hoarding “unnecessary” amounts of toilet paper, disinfectant, and hand sanitizer that they “don’t really need to stock up on,” Phil went off bragging about how he bought the last three cans of disinfectant spray on the shelf. I don’t know how many people live in his household. Perhaps he's running a boarding house. But if he's not, then he had no need for three cans. Tsk, tsk, Phil.

Instead of exacerbating the shortages, he should use his next column to educate consumers on irrational, fear-based shopping behavior.

Aaron Comte, Peoria