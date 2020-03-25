Are electric vehicles bad for the environment?

Let us make the following assumptions.

The U.S. will continue to increase wind and solar power.

This will occur with or without electric vehicles.

Huge government subsidies are required for wind and solar power. A limiting factor.

The power for these electric vehicles must come from somewhere.

Most of the additional electricity for electric vehicles will be generated by much less efficient coal and natural gas fired power plants.

The steam electric power plants will create much more carbon dioxide than the gasoline engines that it replaces.

Therefore electric vehicles will increase the amount of electrical generation in inefficient steam power plants, creating much more carbon dioxide than continuing with gasoline and diesel engines.

Because steam electric power plants are less efficient than gasoline engines, the result is electric vehicles actually add more carbon dioxide to the atmosphere.

During cold weather a huge amount of electricity will be generated to warm the interior of the vehicles, creating more carbon dioxide.

If 10% of the estimated 370 million total small vehicles go electric, it will require an estimated 4.6 billion kilowatt hours of electricity annually to heat the interior.

An additional huge carbon dioxide increase just to keep the occupants warm.

This will result in drastically more global warming.

There will also be some trade-offs. There is a carbon dioxide footprint refining and transporting gasoline.

On the flip side, a huge carbon dioxide footprint to manufacture and recycle 26 million tons of batteries.

Bill Dietrich, Morton