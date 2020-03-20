I went to the store today for my weekly shopping trip and I could not believe some of the shelf's were bare. All the bread was gone. Most of the paper towels and toilet paper was gone.

If people just get their normal weekly supply then the stores would continue to be well stocked. Your use has not changed and the production has not changed. The trucks still run from the factories to the warehouses to the store just as they always have.

What next, the run on guns and ammo so you can protect your stash?

All the people demanding the government do something like develop a vaccine are the same ones who will not get a flu shot and have now stopped their children from getting the MMR shots before sending them to school because of some rumor it might cause autism. Where measles and mumps were almost non-exeitstant in the U.S., it now again is a problem. Even people I know personally and thought were stable have started to go off the deep end. They cannot even use hand sanitizer correctly. No body is reading the instructions and end up making it worse.

Everybody, please, slow down, take a deep breath. Reduce your news consumption and think before you act. Logic has gotten us through this before.

Norman Heithoff, Peoria