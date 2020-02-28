America in Retrospect

Those of us remaining of the pre-World War II generation came up and of age during a good time in America. Every year was better than the last. Life was slower, less complex, and we were blissfully ignorant of the really bad stuff that happens in the world minute to minute. No one broadcasted or paraded publicly their peculiar sexual proclivities; let alone insisted upon our approval and celebration. Schools were about teaching the three Rs. Parents, teachers, administrators and local school boards ran our schools for that purpose; not to instill ideological dictates of politicians in far away state and federal capitals. Most of us lived out our lives locally within diverse communities of our choosing, where we studied, worked, played, worshiped, formed & raised families, and pursued our own idea of the good life.

Things were not perfect; they never are. There was certainly room for improvement; a world war has a way of illuminating things that need attention. We felt it was our responsibility, not Washington’s, to improve our lives. And to that end, we were constantly joining or forming voluntary associations to improve ourselves and/or our communities. Churches, fraternal orders, civic clubs, youth serving organizations thrived — self improvement programs, pursuit of education, were the order of the day. Our factories hummed, turning out Made in America goods to a product-starved world. Unions of skilled, productive workers flourished. Suburbs sprung up around cities for the raising of families. Home and car ownership were in; living the dream; dads in every home. Monthly meetings of the PTA were well attended by serious parents wearing suits and dresses. School discipline was not a problem.

Soon, TV antennas began to spring up on the roof tops and a pipe-line of communication into every home began to accelerate the pace of change in America.

Americans had sought stability, and safety, as well as progress. Not all, but most changes we experienced in the time before TV came slowly. When they did, they came by way of local pools of consensus, produced ripples, spread out, and became broadly accepted. Disciples of change, like missionaries in a foreign land, proposed their arguments; folks listened politely and considered. We were seldom exposed to ideologically motivated zealots seeking to impose rather than propose changes in our choices of how to be in the world. TV changed our lives, broadened knowledge of good and evil, supplanted existing local authorities, and possessed addictive qualities and power over human character formation little understood by parents.

The pre-TV generation were taught, understood and revered the three American cultural values of Liberty, E Pluribus Unum and In God We Trust inscribed on our nation’s coinage. We believed America was exceptional among the world’s nations. Unlike others, America was not founded upon tribe, race, religion or place of origin but rather on the acceptance of an idea — the idea that every person is unique and sovereign; subject only to Nature's God who endows each person with equal, inalienable personal rights and responsibilities. We learned at home and at school that in America persons are not property — of Kings, Priests, States or even Parents. In America, authorities are servants, not masters. We understood that there is no unlimited authority over a sovereign person but God; all other authority is limited, circumscribed by God’s inalienable gift of life, liberty, and the gift of responsible pursuit of our own destinies.

The human person at every stage from conception unto death is real; tribes, kings/presidents, religions, states, collectives of all kinds are mere constructs and structures, which serve or oppress real, sovereign persons. Our American Constitutional Republic, is an exceptional construct; it alone was founded upon the idea that human beings are free, sovereign creatures of a Creator. Our American Republic was designed to preserve and protect the extraordinary idea that governments are constructed — instituted among men — to serve free, sovereign persons, not rule over them.

In this present modernity, another pipeline of communication has insinuated itself into our lives and the lives of our children. Social media draws us into active participation in the great conversation about the deep things of life and can be a force for good or ill, depending on our individual characters and choices — to build up or tear down, to be truth seekers or truth manipulators, to relieve suffering or contribute to it, to love or to hate. Perhaps this latest medium is even more addictive than television which we only passively absorbed.

Those, foreign and domestic, who would destroy our constitutional republic are legion. They will not prevail if we humble ourselves, listen more, talk less, and treat one another with the dignity due an equally sovereign sibling under Nature’s God, the God in whom we have collectively placed our trust so long ago. It would behoove us all to consider a personal commitment to making our own contributions to the world’s great conversation less strident, kinder and more befitting siblings in our land of the free and home of the brave.

C. Brett Bode is a retired associate circuit judge of the 10th judicial circuit. He lives in Pekin.