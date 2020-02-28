Feb. 29 is the rarest day on the calendar, and I invite you to do something meaningful to mark the day.

On the last day of February, millions of people around the world observe Rare Disease Day. Each of us knows someone with a rare disease or disorder. In our country, more than 7,000 rare diseases affect over 25 million Americans, making them not so rare after all. Families often have trouble accessing life-saving medical treatment or other services because their insurance companies, physicians, elected and other officials may not be familiar with their diseases.

Some rare diseases, such as cystic fibrosis and Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS), are well known. Many others are not. Our son, Ethan, was born with PBD-ZSD (Peroxisomal Biogenesis Disorder-Zellweger Spectrum Disorder). Approximately 80 children are born with this life-limiting, genetic disease each year in our country.

Raising awareness truly makes a difference. It gives families hope and can lead to new, life-saving treatments. The National Organization for Rare Disorders’ Show Your Stripes campaign offers ideas on how to get involved. One very easy thing people can do is to wear stripes on Rare Disease Day to show their support, then post a picture on social media with a message about Rare Disease Day (hashtags are #ShowYourStripes and #RareDiseaseDay). I encourage everyone to get involved by visiting the website rarediseaseday.us to learn more about rare diseases and how you can help families like ours.

Pamela Marshall, Peoria