I write this just before President Trump is exonerated for his misdeeds and I wonder how long we will tolerate all the lies. He said he didn't do what he was accused of but now he says he did do it but it wasn't illegal. He says he and his programs are the best there ever was. Exaggeration, hyperbole, or however you describe him, it all boils down to lies. We can't trust anything he or his camp says, yet, there are still those who not only back him but also applaud him and all his iniquities. Shame on us.

Bob Murphy, Mossville