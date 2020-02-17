Again, Mr. Jim Nowlan, insightful editorial on the Fair Map from Feb. 11.

I plan to campaign against Illinois Supreme Court Justice Thomas Kilbride’s retention this fall with an editorial if the Journal Star will print it.

My understanding is Justice Kilbride is a shill for Speaker Mike Madigan. It strikes me little has changed from 50 years past.

I plan to peruse the Hooker v. Illinois State Board of Elections decision to determine its integrity.

Notwithstanding the resignations of then Chief Justice Solfisburg and Justice Klingbiel in summer 1969 resulting from then attorney John Paul Stevens report to the Greenberg Commission, I am unable to detect any partiality toward Theodore Isaacs in the 1967 decision of People v. Isaacs.

Thorn McClellan Smith, attorney at law, Peoria