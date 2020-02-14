I support of Greg Sinn for Tazewell County Board District 2.

Greg Sinn has served as an outstanding example of citizen leadership, of service to one's community, since he was first elected to the Tazewell County Board in 1988. While Greg has the historical institutional experience of how things have been done, he is never afraid to listen to proposals for how things can be improved. While Greg is never the loudest voice in the room, when he speaks on an issue he is approaching the issue after careful review of the facts. Greg Sinn has been a leading advocate and voice for Tazewell County farmers and rural residents.

Greg Sinn has proven he is an outstanding representative of the citizens of Tazewell County. Greg Sinn has proven he supports what is in the best interest of Tazewell County taxpayers. Greg Sinn has proven to be a fiscal conservative leader. While the decision in the upcoming March 17 Republican Primary Election before the citizens of Tazewell County Board District 2 is difficult, thanks to a large group of outstanding community leaders on the ballot, Greg Sinn's leadership and experience should place him on every citizen's ballot.

In this March 17 primary, you can vote for four candidates to represent you on the Tazewell County Board. I ask my friends, family and supporters in Tazewell County District 2 to please support Greg Sinn on the Republican ballot for Tazewell County Board.

John C. Ackerman, Tazewell County Clerk, Washington