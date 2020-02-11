“I do what I gotta do
and I sue who I gotta sue.
It defines my winning key,
so supporters stand by me.
I scheme, I whine or cry.
In my world, what’s another lie?
It makes the rally glue
that keeps my MAGA crew.
Loving everything I do
and hating anything that’s Blue.
To play my winning game,
I toss aside all earthly shame.
I play dirty just to win,
and very quickly suck them in.
They never question what I say
on Twitter each and every day.
I tell them 'I’m your friend;
on me you can depend.'
This stokes the cheering crowd.
They clap and shout their praise so loud.
I claim the things that others do,
that keeps them Red without a clue.
I do exactly as I please
like grabbing women above their knees.
My clan sees this like a drippy sneeze;
but clearly not a dark disease.
In everything I do or say,
I don’t let laws and boundaries get in my way.
This is my winning 'anthem' that everyone can see,
I get my way, you have no say.
I do what I gotta do,
and keep the world in a frantic stew.
And if I keep on having my say
And if I keep on getting my way,
The land, once fair and free,
will soon belong to me.”
Vote Blue 11-3-2020
Patricia Poole, Washington