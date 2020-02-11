We now have a $23 trillion national debt and a $1 trillion annual deficit. The interest on the debt is $375 billion annually. If nothing changes, in 2024 the national debt will be $30 trillion. The annual deficit will be $1.8 trillion, and the interest on the debt will be $450 billion.

No other country in the world has this much debt. Both liberal and conservative economists agree this increasing debt is unsustainable.

We now have a stock market bubble, a bond market bubble and a real estate bubble. All bubbles expand until they reach a point that is unsustainable, and then there is an economic crash, resulting in a recession or a depression. No one knows when that will happen, but we are getting close.

The longest the United States has gone without a recession or depression since 1776 is 10 years. The current expansion is now 9 years old.

Our politicians refuse to solve this problem and keep kicking the can down the road. We need a new Congress that is serious about getting deficits under control. Vote the kick the can down the road politicians out in 2020!

Tom Dietrich, Lakewood Ranch, Fla., formerly of Dunlap