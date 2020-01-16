I was a rally organizer, speaker and one of the unpermitted marchers on Jan. 11 in Peoria who blocked traffic at Main and University to protest for peace, no war on Iran.

Several dozen peaceful protesters braved the cold and the pickup-tough Trump crowd to boldly show our town how "No War" absolutely still plays in the streets of River City.

We sure hit a nerve.

Though the vast majority of news site and Facebook commentaries appear to back the president's reckless foreign adventures, a surprising number of peace advocates also were aghast at our daylight brand of civil disobedience.

To one self-proclaimed democratic-socialist who declared we "were turning off people who are ready to join" the peace movement, I replied that some well-meaning folks obviously remain afraid that direct-action tactics for peace and anti-fascism are, say, a bit premature.

Maybe we should wait first for the hundreds and thousands of body bags to begin coming home? Wait til the dirty muck really hits the fan, right?

The dedicated peace community activists of greater Peoria refuse to be still and calm down while the white supremacist regime in Washington hopes to shock the vast majority of Americans into grudging support or fearful silence of its rogue terrorist actions.

Was it really worth it for your family and friends to end up casualties in Vietnam, Lebanon, Granada, Panama, Somalia, Afghanistan, Iraq and other conflicts?

Did we really need to kill and displace all those millions of innocent civilian people?

Will it really be worth it to die in and around Iran again? For the Trump regime?

Okay, get along now. The crowd of protesters has been cleared away. Nothing to see here.

Lawrence J. Maushard, Peoria