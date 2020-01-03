The ink has not even dried on the bill Gov. JB Pritzker signed to legalize recreational marijuana, against the recommendations of law enforcement and already the revenue estimates have changed from $800 million to $1 billion per year to $56 million to $500 million per year. This discrepancy magnifies the ineptness and lack of critical analysis lawmakers exhibited in supporting this ill-advised legislation.

Along with the legalization of this drug comes the expungement of records of those who violated the law at the time and were convicted. What rationale could these legislators give for expunging a record of one that has shown a proclivity for violating laws? Some will recall in the 1970s when federal law established a 55 mph. Eventually, states were able to set their own speed limits. I was an unfortunate recipient of a speeding ticket during this period, and am wondering if I am entitled to an expungement of my ticket as well?

Along with the vehicular hazards connected to one’s impairment, there are also workplace dangers. Did any of those who supported legalization consider these issues? And, omitted in the financials are the numerous social programs that will be necessary to abate addiction and misuse. Again, no consideration nor address of these issues, either.

Jim Story, Pekin