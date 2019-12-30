I wanted to add a few facts regarding the piece written Dec. 24 by Mr. Martelle, a known Trump hater and an editorial writer for many left wing newpapers including the Los Angeles Times.

I take offense to the Journal Star’s continued use of opinion writings from the once regarded newspapers such as The Washington Post. In Mr. Martelle's piece, no where in his intent to mislead readers does he say that the Billy Graham family has nothing to do with the magazine he writes of. Additionally, Franklin Graham and many other faith-based leaders support Mr. Trump for his actions, not his tweets.

The editor of Christianity Today even admit that his writing had more to do with his tweets than of the many actions the president has taken for evangelicals. Simply put, this is yet another attempt by the left-wing print writers who are attempting to divide Mr. Trump’s supporters.

In conclusion, elections have consequences and Mr. Trump was elected BECAUSE he is a disrupter and has proven to keep his word. What a pleasant change and example for the modern day politician.

Stephen A. Bill, Washington